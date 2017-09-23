Solar panels are installed on the roof of a home. Solar power is among the emerging technologies to be discussed at a Benton PUD meeting Sept. 20.
Local

Want to understand ‘smart’ electric technologies? Benton PUD has a meeting for that

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

September 23, 2017 5:48 PM

Learn about emerging technologies that could shape the next era of electricity use at a Benton PUD customer information meeting Wednesday.

Solar power, electric vehicles, energy storage batteries and new “smart” technologies that communicate with the electric grid could each play a larger role at the public utility district.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Benton PUD auditorium at 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.

Slides from the presentation, along with earlier presentations in the PUD’s “Plug Into Your Future” series, will be posted at www.bentonpud.org.

