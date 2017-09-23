Mid-Columbia agendas for Sept. 25-28

Date goes here
Sept. 25
Richland Economic Development Committee, 4 p.m., city manager’s conference room, 975 George Washington Way: Rieve Properties purchase/sale agreement.
Sept. 26
Richland City Council workshop, 6 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: City Hall update, small cell deployment, electric utility market power purchases, Highway 240/Kingsgate intersection discussion.
Benton County Commission canceled.
Hanford Area Economic Investment Fund, 4 p.m., Ben Franklin Transit conference room, 1000 Columbia Park Trail, Richland: 2018 budget goals, loan review subcommittee report and recommendations.
Port of Kennewick Commission, 2 p.m., 35- Clover Island Drive, Kennewick: Presentation and public comment on Proposition 17-4, the Kennewick Public Facilities District’s sales tax request to fund improvements at the Three Rivers Convention campus.
Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: amend the 2017 budget.
Franklin PUD Commission, 1 p.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: resolution of appreciation for Ron Reimann, rate advisory committee member; public hearing on 2018 budgets; and subcontract agreement for high speed charging stations.
Kennewick City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Gesa Carousel update, parks and recreation comp plan update, “Bridge to Bridge” implementation, sidewalk policy.
Sept. 27
Richland Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: 2018 Community Development Block Grant applicant presentation.
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., county courthouse, 1016 N. Fourth Ave.: Health services transition, conditional use permit for Paper Street Brewing Taphouse at 241 Fanning Road.
Sept. 28
Benton County Emergency Services Board, 7:30 a.m., 651 Truman, Richland: 911 consolidation update, hazard mitigation plan update.
Richland Parks and Recreation Commission workshop, 6 p.m., 500 Amon Park Drive: 2018 capital improvement plan, Columbia Point South land use designation, joint parks commissioner dinner and presentations.
Richland Public Facilities District, 5:30 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland: August financial reports, executive director report, staff retreat brief.
Port of Pasco Commission, 10:30 a.m., Tri-Cities Airport, 3601 N. 20th Ave., Pasco: General port business.
