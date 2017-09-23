Local

Mid-Columbia agendas for Sept. 25-28

Tri-City Herald

September 23, 2017 3:29 PM

Date goes here

Sept. 25

Richland Economic Development Committee, 4 p.m., city manager’s conference room, 975 George Washington Way: Rieve Properties purchase/sale agreement.

Sept. 26

Richland City Council workshop, 6 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: City Hall update, small cell deployment, electric utility market power purchases, Highway 240/Kingsgate intersection discussion.

Benton County Commission canceled.

Hanford Area Economic Investment Fund, 4 p.m., Ben Franklin Transit conference room, 1000 Columbia Park Trail, Richland: 2018 budget goals, loan review subcommittee report and recommendations.

Port of Kennewick Commission, 2 p.m., 35- Clover Island Drive, Kennewick: Presentation and public comment on Proposition 17-4, the Kennewick Public Facilities District’s sales tax request to fund improvements at the Three Rivers Convention campus.

Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: amend the 2017 budget.

Franklin PUD Commission, 1 p.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: resolution of appreciation for Ron Reimann, rate advisory committee member; public hearing on 2018 budgets; and subcontract agreement for high speed charging stations.

Kennewick City Council workshop, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Gesa Carousel update, parks and recreation comp plan update, “Bridge to Bridge” implementation, sidewalk policy.

Sept. 27

Richland Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: 2018 Community Development Block Grant applicant presentation.

Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., county courthouse, 1016 N. Fourth Ave.: Health services transition, conditional use permit for Paper Street Brewing Taphouse at 241 Fanning Road.

Sept. 28

Benton County Emergency Services Board, 7:30 a.m., 651 Truman, Richland: 911 consolidation update, hazard mitigation plan update.

Richland Parks and Recreation Commission workshop, 6 p.m., 500 Amon Park Drive: 2018 capital improvement plan, Columbia Point South land use designation, joint parks commissioner dinner and presentations.

Richland Public Facilities District, 5:30 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland: August financial reports, executive director report, staff retreat brief.

Port of Pasco Commission, 10:30 a.m., Tri-Cities Airport, 3601 N. 20th Ave., Pasco: General port business.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm

What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm 0:29

What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm
Thunderstorms wash through Tri-Cities 0:40

Thunderstorms wash through Tri-Cities
Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus 0:50

Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus

View More Video