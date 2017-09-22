Murphy was a Walla Walla deputy without a uniform. A donation helped change that.

It’s been a good week for Murphy.
Walla Walla’s newest police dog just picked up his state K9 certification — along with his handler, sheriff’s Deputy Ashley Daschofsky.
He’s ready for the street as a K9 patrol deputy, except for one thing.
He hasn’t got a protective vest.
But thanks to a donation from Shana Greene of Newcastle, Murphy is going to be suited up in just a few short weeks.
Matt Brown, Walla Walla Sheriff’s chief criminal deputy, said Daschofsky wrote the grant request to get Murphy a new bullet- and stab-resistant vest.
Greene — who has sponsored protective vests for K9s across the state — put up about half of the $2,000 it costs to purchase a vest from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s.
The nonprofit, based in East Taunton, Mass., has provided vests for Walla Walla County’s other police dog, Gudy, along with other dogs in Washington and across the country since 2009.
The vest will be embroidered with the words, “Born to love — trained to serve — loyal always.”
Brown said the sheriff’s office is excited to have Murphy on the force. The dog will start as an apprehension dog, but Murphy eventually will be trained as a drug detection dog too.
“We expect to be able to track down more folks who don’t want to be found,” Brown said, adding that the office wants to “stamp down some of the drug problems in the county.”
Murphy and Gudy will be at a public event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at L & G Ranch Supply in Walla Walla. To donate toward K9 officers across the country, go to www.vik9s.org.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405
