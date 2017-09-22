Failure to launch: Weather takes the air out of Prosser balloon rally

Pilot Eliav Cohen ignites a propane fireball above the basket of his hot air balloon as a demonstration for spectators Friday after the first of three early morning launches for The Great Prosser Balloon Rally were canceled because of weather concerns. Several hundred spectators turned out for liftoff, but pilots decided against launching because of cloudy conditions, nearby rain showers and predicted windy conditions, Cohen said. Activities for the three-day event are being held at the Port of Benton’s Prosser Airport and Art Fiker Stadium. Cohen is the chief balloon pilot for Seattle Ballooning of Burien. Watch videos at tricityherald.com/video. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald