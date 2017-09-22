Russians tried to hack Washington state’s elections. LOL fail.

Russian hackers tried to access Washington’s election systems in 2016 — and failed.
That’s the word from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which confirmed Friday what Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman already had shared with federal agents this past year.
“The security protocols we already have in place made us aware of these attempted intrusions by Russian IP addresses throughout the course of the 2016 election,” Wyman said in a news release. “There was no successful intrusion and we immediately alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the activities.”
Washington was one of 21 states DHS informed about the results of Russian intrusion into their election systems. Oregon also got a spotless report. Federal authorities called all 50 states and six U.S. territories on Friday, Wyman said.
She said her office is “doing everything we can ... to keep Washington’s elections safe, reliable and accessible to our citizens.”
The Secretary of State’s office said it has worked with DHS on implementing several technological protections for the state’s election systems.
The steps include data networks with software and physical protections, layers of audits, cloud computing and independent testing of tabulation systems.
And the one thing that can’t be hacked — paper ballots.
That system lets officials examine a voter’s intent and they can hand count a race if needed. Even when touch-screen systems are used, officials say there’s a paper audit trail.
