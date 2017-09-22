Local

Deputy shoots man along I-84 near Boardman

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

September 22, 2017 12:45 PM

A driver of a broken down car was shot early Friday along Interstate 84 by a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy.

The Oregon State Police said the deputy stopped to check on a car along the highway about 1:50 a.m. and was confronted by the man, who had a gun.

“Shots were fired during the encounter,” said OSP.

The deputy was not injured, but it’s not clear if he was shot at.

The unnamed 26-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, said the news release.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office asked the two-county Major Crime Team to investigate the office-involved shooting. State police are investigating, along with the Morrow County District Attorney’s Office.

The deputy’s name was not released.

Boardman is about 50 miles from the Tri-Cities.

