Deputies say he shot a man in Dayton. He got as far as Pasco

Pasco detectives and the Tri-City Regional SWAT helped arrest a Dayton shooting suspect Thursday.
Juan Casteneda, 19, of Pasco, holed up in a home along the 200 block of North Seventh Street in Pasco with an unidentified teen, said Columbia County Sheriff Rocky Miller.
Pasco Street Crimes Unit detectives helped Columbia County deputies arrest Casteneda and the teen. SWAT officers searched the home, Pasco police said.
Casteneda, the teen and two other men are accused of going to a trailer park in Dayton on Wednesday evening, threatening people and shooting one man in the thigh.
Columbia County deputies said Jason Love, 31, of Dayton, was taken to Dayton General Hospital.
