Dan Young, right of Kennewick, carrying a banner of his son Bradley Young, along with Linda Eldred and Jim Hamre, of Littlerock, caring a banner of their son Marcus Eldred, Saturday during the Gold Star Familiy Parade, part of the Time of Remembrance, in Richland. File Tri-City Herald
Time of Remembrance to honor fallen service members set this weekend in Tri-Cities

September 21, 2017 7:11 PM

The annual Time of Remembrance to honor Washington’s fallen service members and provide support to their families is this weekend in the Tri-Cities.

The statewide event was started by Shirley Schmunk, a Gold Star mother from the Tri-Cities.

It honors the men and women from Washington who’ve died in the Global War on Terrorism. Families from Idaho and Oregon also attend.

More than 300 memorial banners will be on display Friday and Saturday in the lobby of the Pasco Red Lion.

On Saturday, families and comrades of the fallen will have the chance to privately meet and attend breakout sessions. That evening, a public candlelight vigil is planned at the Regional Veterans Memorial at Columbia Park in Kennewick.

The vigil starts at 7:30 p.m., although people are invited to arrive early to watch as buses transporting Gold Star families are escorted by riders from Combat Veterans International, Patriot Guard Riders and American Legionnaire Riders.

Time of Remembrance continues with a memorial ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Flat Top Park in West Richland. The official state recognition ceremony is hosted by the city of West Richland and the West Richland Chamber of Commerce.

Schmunk is the mother of Army National Guard Spc. Jeremiah Schmunk, who died in 2004 at age 20 while serving in Iraq.

With Time of Remembrance, which now is in its 11th year, she wanted to give families a way to honor their fallen loved one and find support and connection in one another.

