The re-opening of Ridgeline Drive at Badger Moutnain is delayed until 5 p.m. today to give the road enough time to dry out from Wednesday’s storms to be paved.
The re-opening of Ridgeline Drive at Badger Moutnain is delayed until 5 p.m. today to give the road enough time to dry out from Wednesday’s storms to be paved. File Tri-City Herald
The re-opening of Ridgeline Drive at Badger Moutnain is delayed until 5 p.m. today to give the road enough time to dry out from Wednesday’s storms to be paved. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Ridgeline Drive re-opening delayed by Wednesday’s rain

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

September 21, 2017 12:54 PM

Motorists are advised to keep seeking alternative routes around the Badger Mountain stretch of Ridgeline Drive until this evening.

The re-opening of the stretch between Clearwater Avenue and Clodfelter Road is delayed until 5 p.m. today. The road needs a chance to dry out for paving crews to lay down fresh asphalt.

Local access will be maintained, but through traffic will be detoured around the area, which was being repaired for damage in June.

The city closed the road after the heavy early summer storm saturated soil in trenches carrying water and sewer lines to the area. The settling undermined pavement and created dangerous driving conditions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm

What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm 0:29

What the hail?! Benton Fire training facility hammered during storm
Thunderstorms wash through Tri-Cities 0:40

Thunderstorms wash through Tri-Cities
Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus 0:50

Watch: Potato truck hits transit bus

View More Video