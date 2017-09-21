Ridgeline Drive re-opening delayed by Wednesday’s rain

Motorists are advised to keep seeking alternative routes around the Badger Mountain stretch of Ridgeline Drive until this evening.
The re-opening of the stretch between Clearwater Avenue and Clodfelter Road is delayed until 5 p.m. today. The road needs a chance to dry out for paving crews to lay down fresh asphalt.
Local access will be maintained, but through traffic will be detoured around the area, which was being repaired for damage in June.
The city closed the road after the heavy early summer storm saturated soil in trenches carrying water and sewer lines to the area. The settling undermined pavement and created dangerous driving conditions.
