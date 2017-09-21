State Fish and Wildlife wants input on simplified fishing rules

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers want input from the public on a proposed package of simplified recreational fishing regulations for freshwater species such as steelhead, trout and warmwater fish.
Regional workshops will be held in six cities across the state during the next two weeks, including one at the Selah Civic from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 28, which is the closest workshop to the Tri-Cities. Participants will have the opportunity to discuss the rule simplification process and proposed regulation changes.
If approved next January, the proposed rule changes would go into effect July 1, 2018.
A similar process could put rule changes into effect for salmon fisheries in marine and fresh waters a year later, then changes for marine fish and shellfish in Washington’s coastal waters as well as Puget Sound would go into effect in 2020.
The public can also go online to comment on the proposals at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/rule_proposals through Nov. 30.
