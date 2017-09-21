Week in photos September 17-23, 2017

September 21, 2017 - A Kennewick street cleaning truck removes a puddle of water that formed across West Canal Drive near North Quincy Place on Wednesday after a downpour from a passing thunderstorm.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 21, 2017 - Kamiakin’s Aaliyah Valladares (10) takes a corner kick during a Mid-Columbia Conference match Tuesday against Richland at Bomber Field. The Braves won 6-1.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 20, 2017 - Maria Ordaz holds her youngest daughter, Belinda, 3, Tuesday while talking about the events leading up to her husband, Edwin Espejo, being shot by three Pasco police officers. From left, she is with her oldest daughter, Emily Espejo, 13, sister-in law Janet Espejo and mother-in law Belinda Jimenez.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 20, 2017 - Edwin Espejo is shown with his wife, Maria Ordaz, and their six children in this family portrait taken in 2016.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 20, 2017 - A potato truck collided with a Ben Franklin Transit bus on Highway 395 in Kennewick on Tuesday. The truck driver said his brakes failed.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 20, 2017 - A Kennewick firefighter walks between two houses on the 800 block of South Fruitland Street damaged Tuesday morning by a wind-driven fire that officials believe started near a fence. A neighbor noticed an orange glow around 3 a.m. and alerted the residents. No one was hurt.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 20, 2017 - Kamiakin’s Kaeri Ward, left, tries to get the ball from Richland’s Anabel Lin (17) during Tuesday’s matchup at Bomber Stadium in Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 19, 2017 - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal checks out a classroom computer assignment that fifth-grade student Tha Dar Ler works on Monday afternoon at Marie Curie STEM Elementary School in Pasco. Reykdal visited classrooms at the Pasco school before a news conference to announce submitting an Every Student Succeeds Act plan to the federal government.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 19, 2017 - Motorists are now using the new Bob Olson Parkway south of Thompson Hill in Kennewick after the barricades this past weekend. The new 5-lane road connects the Steptoe/10th Avenue roundabout to Sherman Street near Southridge High School. City officials say the route is an important connection between highways 395 and 240. An official ribbon cutting is planned for October.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 18, 2017 - Erika Young, top, and her mother, Jan Seely, pose for a photo in Seely’s home in Kennewick. Seely is holding a photo of her birth mother, Ida Murphy.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 18, 2017 - Erika Young, left, and her mom, Jan Seely, look at photos on her laptop from their last trip to Newfoundland, Canada, where they were reunited with family members they’d never met before.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 18, 2017 - Framed photos of Jan Seely’s family. The center photo is Ida Murphy, Seely’s birth mother.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 18, 2017 - Anna Brehm, center, tries to balance herself on a rope bridge with help from Bella Aldous, left, and Jessica Kendall on Saturday during the Scout Extravaganza at Howard Amon Park in Richland. Brehm, Aldous and Kendall are part of Girl Scouts Richland Cadette Troop 544.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 18, 2017 - Law enforcement officials were collecting evidence Sunday after police said Edwin Espejo, 31, opened fire and was shot by police Saturday night at a house at 910 S. Ninth Ave. in Pasco.
Annette Cary
Tri-City Herald
September 18, 2017 - Pasco's Kathy and Dan Caldwell recently won the World Champion Cook Off sponsored by the International Dutch Oven Society in Salt Lake City.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
September 17, 2017 - Patrick Czyzun, a volunteer, checks the temperature of a sausage during Sausage Fest at Christ the King School in Richland on Saturday. The festival ran Friday and Saturday. Along with the food — from the signature sausages in a variety of flavors to fresh-picked corn and plenty more — the annual event also featured indoor and outdoor beer gardens, two dozen-plus games, arts and crafts, bingo, a farmers market, a Granny’s Attic with yard sale items and live entertainment.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
September 17, 2017 - Kamiakin's Champ Grayson (17) has a trio of Chiawana tacklers hot on his heels during Friday’s game at Lampson Stadium. It was the Mid-Columbia Conference opener for both teams.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald