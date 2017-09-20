Freezer trucks put Horn Rapids stop light on ice

The Washington Department of Transportation and city of Richland have ripped out traffic islands and light poles for a new signal at Horn Rapids and are redesigning the intersection after realizing the original setup doesn’t work for turning trucks headed to Preferred Freezer.
Richland asked the state to install a signal at Kingsgate Way and Highway 240 as growth at Horn Rapids Industrial Park to the north and the Horn Rapids residential neighborhood to the south added traffic to the highway.
The city provided about $450,000 to pay for the Kingsgate light. Work began this spring on the new intersection, which was to include raised traffic islands, posts and other traffic control measures.
Once work got started, it was quickly apparent that the design was too tight for turning trucks. They were either driving up and across the new islands or taking wide turns to avoid hitting them, obstructing visibility for other drivers.
The new islands have been ripped out along with the poles that were to carry the traffic signals.
The project is being redesigned and construction is expected to begin in 2018, said Brian White, who manages traffic and engineering services in the Tri-Cities for the department of transportation.
Neighbors were glad to see the “improvements” pulled out.
Berni Femerite, vice president for the Home Rapids Homeowners, said islands forced truckers to take wide turns, making it difficult for people to see oncoming traffic at the neighborhood’s only entrance.
Femerite said residents are split on whether the intersection needs a signal, but they’re united in their relief that the new islands are gone.
“Most people figure that taking it out has been an improvement,” he said.
The Kingsgate traffic signal is one of three planned for Highway 240.
Twin Bridges Road and Robertson Drive both are to get signals when traffic warrants it. Kingsgate will eventually extend south to connect with Van Giesen Street.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments