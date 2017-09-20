More Videos

    There was thunder, lightning, heavy rain and a ton of hail.

Wet today, clear(er) tomorrow as cool weather rolls over Tri-Cities

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

September 20, 2017 12:12 PM

The clouds have mostly covered the Tri-Cities and the heat appears to finally be broken, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

Rain pounded the Tri-Cities around noon Wednesday, as scattered showers rolled across the region. Clouds occasionally broke up, only to return with more rain and the occasional thunder clap.

However, expect the skies to clear up as you head into the weekend — unless you’re going over Snoqualmie Pass.

The weather service forecasts a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday in the Tri-Cities with a low of 44 degrees.

The clouds slowly will disappate and the temperature will increase from Thursday’s expected high of 63 to Tuesday with a high of 79.

Winds are expected to be calm across the region. No rain is forecast.

Snoqualmie Pass has chances of rain through Friday, but the weather service expects conditions to be dry and clear through the weekend.

Snow fell along White Pass, but the weather service forecast the snow will taper off by Thursday night as temperatures warm and the snow level rises. The state Department of Transportation said there were no restrictions in either pass.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405

