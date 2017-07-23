Miss Tri-Cities Hannah Mowry brings love of music to the crown

A Hanford High School graduate with a passion for music education and the grace of a diplomat was crowned the 2017 Miss Tri-Cities on Saturday night in Kennewick.
Hannah Mowry, 20, the daughter of Aggie and Doug Mowry of Richland, competed against 10 young women for the honor of representing the scholarship program in the coming year. Her reign starts with a grueling round of appearances during the annual Tri-Cities Water Follies this weekend.
Talya Jackson was named Miss Congeniality and first runner up. Alyssa Sisemore was second runner up, Maria Braganini was third runner up and Jesalan Cartwright was fourth runner up.
Noël Anderson, 16, the daughter of Nicole and Brad Anderson, was crowned Miss Tri-Cities’ Outstanding Teen with a platform of “Eat Better, Do Better, Feel Better” during the pageant, held at Kennewick High School.
Mowry competed on the message that “Music Matters” and will use her tenure to advocate for music and arts in schools. As Miss Tri-Cities, she will make 150 to 160 public appearances over the coming year and represent the Tri-Cities in the annual Miss Washington Scholarship Pageant, typically held in early July.
“I’m so excited Miss Tri-Cities gets to be a band kid,” she said in a Sunday interview.
For the talent competition, Mowry performed a trumpet arrangement of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.
She is actively involved with music education both as a student at Central Washington University — where she is a fourth-year music education major — and as a coach for the Hanford High School and Central Washington University marching bands
Mowry said the Mid-Columbia is supportive of arts and music education, but she wants to extend the message to early-education settings such as preschools.
One of her top priorities will be reaching out to former band kids like herself who have unused instruments stashed in closets and garages. She hopes to work with a local service club to organize an instrument drive to collect donations and provide badly needed instruments to local schools.
Mowry said she’s enjoyed performing for young students who are intrigued by her trumpet.
“Now I can do it with a crown and banner,” she said.
Miss Tri-Cities is part of the Miss America Scholarship Pageant program. Contestants are evaluated for talent, physical fitness, evening wear and and on-stage interviews concerning current events.
Mowry, asked if colleges should recruit athletes with criminal convictions, answered with a clear “no.”
In a separate interview, she was asked if she would consider succeeding Sean Spicer as the White House press secretary. Her answer: The job is challenging. As a music education major, she would not be qualified so she would have to decline if asked.
Mowry has competed in the Miss Tri-Cities pageant three times and reports she’s received $24,000 in scholarships for participating. The scholarships and money earned working as a field hand for a Pasco-area vegetable farm have helped her meet her goal of graduating from college without debt.
“I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty,” she said.
She received the pageant’s top honors for both talent and interview. Ashley Zirker, 19, the daughter of Kim Zirker, was the top non-finalist in talent; Madison Murphy, 20, the daughter of Brenda and Sean Murphy, was the top non-finalist in interview.
Mowry will represent the pageant in the 2018 Miss Washington Scholarship Pageant, typically held in July. Earlier this month, Tri-City native Nicole Renard won the state title competing as Miss Rainier and will represent the state in the Miss America Pageant in August.
In the teen pageant, Rachael Spencer won top honors in talent and interview. Spencer, 16, competed on the platform of “Valuing Human Diversity in Our Communities” and is the daughter of Shannon and Gary Spencer.
