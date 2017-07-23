Local

July 23, 2017 3:01 PM

Man pulls gun as drunken fight turns violent

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

West Richland police arrested a man who pulled out a handgun during a drunken argument Saturday night.

The police department said the incident happened when two intoxicated men got into an argument that turned into a fistfight. One combatant pulled out a gun and pointed it at his opponent. The gun was discarded without being fired.

The man who pulled out the gun lost the fight and was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for medical clearance before being booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of second degree felony assault.

He was not identified.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking 1:18

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking
Child sex sting press conference in Richland 1:49

Child sex sting press conference in Richland
Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases 1:00

Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases

View More Video