Man pulls gun as drunken fight turns violent

West Richland police arrested a man who pulled out a handgun during a drunken argument Saturday night.
The police department said the incident happened when two intoxicated men got into an argument that turned into a fistfight. One combatant pulled out a gun and pointed it at his opponent. The gun was discarded without being fired.
The man who pulled out the gun lost the fight and was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for medical clearance before being booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of second degree felony assault.
He was not identified.
