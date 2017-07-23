Health inspectors had bad news for many Tri-City eateries

Food safety inspectors issued failing grades to an unusually large share of food service establishments covered in this week’s roundup of restaurant inspections.
Fifteen of the 35 inspected during the week that ended July 7 face re-inspection. Eleven earned perfect scores.
The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed establishments. Those earning 25 or more red points on their routine inspections or 10 or more on a re-inspection face further scrutiny.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Ace Sushi, 4905 N. Road 68, Pasco, July 7, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, non-compliance with approved procedures.
Baan Khun Ya, 94 Lee Blvd., Richland, July 5, routine (50 red, 18 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding, thermometer not being used, no valid permit.
Carl’s Jr., 2804 W. Kennewick Ave., July 7, routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, room temperature storage.
Costa Vida, 4309 W. 27th, Kennewick, July 3, routine (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper produce washing, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Doggie Style Gourmet (Mobile), 109 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, July 7, routine (30 red, 2 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, inadequate water pressure at hand sink, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer present.
Dupus Boomers, 502 Swift Blvd., Richland, July 6, first follow-up to June 23 routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.
El Jazmin (Meat), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, July 6, first follow-up to June 13 routine (60 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding, no thermometer present.
Fast and Curryous (Mobile), 109 S. Fourth Ave., Pasco, June 30, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures.
Fat Olives, 255 Williams Blvd., Richland, July 6, routine (50 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Improper produce washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.
McDonalds, 1409 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick, July 5, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing.
Panaderia Estrella, 615 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick, July 6, routine (35 red, 13 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, improper shell egg handling practices, room temperature storage.
Papa Murphy’s, 2624 W. Kennewick Ave., July 7, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Tri-City Court Club (Concession), 1350 N. Grant St., Kennewick, July 7, routine
Note: Improper hot holding.
Tumbleweed Cafe & Lounge, 516 S. Ninth St., Benton City, July 9, routine (35 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cold holding, inadequate equipment for temperature control.
Viera’s Bakery & Espresso, 430 W. Lewis St., Pasco, July 1, second follow-up to May 16 routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Ethos Bakery & Cafe (Caterer), Richland Farmers Market, July 7, routing (5 red, 0 blue)
Hot Tamales LLC (Caterer), 109 S. Fourth Ave., June 30, first follow-up to May 5 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Ki-Be Market Grocery & Feed, 1215 Horne Road, Benton City, July 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Lep-Re-Kon #4, 620 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, July 6, first follow-up to June 13 routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Mr. Pro’s Philly Cheesesteaks (Caterer), Columbia Park, Kennewick, July 4, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
MyFroyo, 2500 W. Kennewick Ave., July 7, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
North Korners Inc., 52 E. Vineyard Drive, Pasco, July 6, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Palm Bar & Grill, 603 Ninth St., Benton City, July 6, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Red Bento Teriyaki, 1320 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, July 6, first follow-up to May 1 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Seoul Sushi, 701 The Parkway, Richland, July 7, first follow-up to June 12 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Starbucks, 2411 Court St., Pasco, July 6, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Total Stop/Subway, 813 Columbia Drive, Kennewick, July 5, routine (15 red, 5 blue)
Tri-City Court Club, 1350 N. grant St., Kennewick, July 7, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Tri Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline, Kennewick, July 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Winco, 4602 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, July 7, routine, Deli/Seafood (10 red, 0 blue), Bakery (red, 0 blue), Meat (0 red, 0 blue), Pizza (0 red, 0 blue), Store (5 red, 3 blue)
Yokes Fresh Market (Deli), 4905 N. Road 68, Pasco, July 7, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments