Fuse SPC’s next Fireside Chat set July 25 in Richland

It’s a natural impulse.
You’re at a coffee shop or restaurant, and the people a table over are having an interesting conversation. You want to lean in and listen.
A new interview series coordinated by Fuse SPC in Richland gives you the chance to get an earful.
During Fuse’s quarterly Fireside Chats, a local leader or innovator is interviewed in an intimate, casual setting.
The idea is to highlight interesting people doing interesting things — and to build community and build up the Tri-Cities in the process.
The next chat is 6 p.m. July 25 at Fuse, 710 George Washington Way, Suite A.
The interview subject is Lane Savitch, a longtime Kadlec Regional Medical Center leader who now holds a regional position with Providence St. Joseph Health, the Richland hospital’s parent organization.
“He’s been in the community for quite a while and he has a lot of great ideas about where he sees the Tri-Cities going and how people can be involved,” said Erin Schmidt, a Fuse board member.
Tyler Soldat, who’s helping organize the chat series, added that he’s excited to hear Savitch’s vision for the Tri-Cities, his thoughts on Kadlec’s role and his own personal insights as a “Tri-Citizen.”
The event includes catered food.
It’s free, although seating is limited and people are asked to register at ti.to/fuse/fireside-chat-with-lane-savitch.
The chat series kicked off earlier this year with Dara Quinn as its first interview subject. Quinn is co-owner of Emerald of Siam in Richland and a luminary of the Tri-Cities music and cultural scene.
Soldat served as her interviewer. For Savitch’s Fireside Chat, businessman and Fuse co-founder Ron Boninger will fill that role.
At the July 25 event, the subject of this fall’s Fireside Chat should be announced.
Schmidt and Soldat said people should check out the series.
“Step out of your comfort zone and see an interesting interview of someone you might not know a lot about,” Soldat said.
Schmidt added that, “Cool things are happening in the Tri-Cities. We’re trying to make that more transparent.”
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments