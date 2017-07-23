Local

Fast turn into Prosser orchard leads to injury accident

A Grandvew woman who was driving too fast when she attempted to turn into an orchard near Prosser was injured when her car went off the road.

The Washington State Patrol cited Nancy Guevara, 27, for speeding after the early morning Saturday wreck.

The state patrol said Guevara was turning into an orchard on Highway 221 about a mile south of Prosser when her car went off the road.

She was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Her condition was not available Sunday morning.

Guevara’s 1994 Honda Accord was towed from the scene.

