Rider injured when trailer wags motorcycle

An Oregon man was injured near Kennewick when he lost control of his motorcycle Saturday.
James F. Dempsey, 54, of Wallowa, was taken to Trios Health after the wreck, reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 82, about seven miles south of Kennewick, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Dempsey was towing a small trailer behind a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle that began to oscillate, the state patrol said. The motion caused him to lose control and leave the roadway.
His condition was not available.
He is charged with allowing the trailer to oscillate.
Comments