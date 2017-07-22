Broken bridge at Burbank closes again Sunday

Boaters blocked by a broken bridge near Burbank got some relief Saturday afternoon when the Union Pacific Railroad Co. resumed operations of the Kalan Railroad Bridge between Pasco and Kennewick.
But the bridge will be inoperable again from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday while the railroad completes repairs following an equipment failure that kept it in the down position starting on Wednesday.
The closure prevented larger vehicles from passing underneath.
The U.S. Coast Guard urges boaters to use caution when traveling under the bridge.
Vessels taller than 11 feet cannot pass under the bridge when it is down, the Coast Guard said.
Comments