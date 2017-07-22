Renegade Race

Participants climb out of muddy water as they run in the Renegade Rage Obstacle Race on Saturday at Hanses Farms in Pasco. There are 30 obstacles within six miles of the course.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Scenes from the Renegade Rage Obstacle Race on Saturday at Hanses Farm in Pasco. The race was a family friendly event. There were 30 obstacles within six miles of the course.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Ruben Garcia finish an obstacle where he must crawl through muddy water while avoiding the barbed wire over his head during the Renegade Rage Obstacle Race on Saturday at Hanses Farm in Pasco. The race was a family friendly event. There were 30 obstacles within six miles of the course.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Anna St. Hillaire, 11, swings on the monkey bars as she completes one of the 30 obstacles in a six mile course during the Renegade Rage Obstacle Race on Saturday at Hanses Farm in Pasco. The race was a family friendly event.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Margaret Pieczkowski, left and Alyssa Webb crawl below wires into muddy waters during the Renegade Rage Obstacle Race on Saturday at Hanses Farms in Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Mandy Brock crawls into muddy water while avoiding the barbed wire over her head during the Renegade Rage Obstacle Race on Saturday at Hanese Farm in Pasco. The race was a family friendly event. There were 30 obstacles within six miles of the course.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald