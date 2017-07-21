Boats blocked near Burbank by broken Columbia River railroad bridge

The railroad bridge over the Columbia River near Burbank has been stuck in the down position since Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
With the bridge unable to lift, larger vessels have been blocked from moving up or down the river.
With an estimated 10 to 12 feet of clearance under the bridge, depending on water levels, it also poses a risk to some recreational boats.
A broadcast notice to mariners has been issued.
By Thursday six tug and barges had to change plans. In addition, three passenger vessels that the Coast Guard described as being large enough to have overnight accommodations could not get past. About 369 passengers were on board.
An additional five tug and barges were expected to be affected by the end of the week, according to the Coast Guard.
The Union Pacific Railroad Co. is making repairs.
“We are working with the railroad company to address the maritime traffic and restore the flow of commerce, said Cmdr. Michele Schallip, Waterways Management Branch chief for the 13th Coast Guard District.
