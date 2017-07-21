Yakima Training Center fire reaches about 32,000 acres Friday

High winds, heavy grass and brush continued to challenge crews battling a fire burning in the Army’s Yakima Training Center Friday afternoon, according to a release from the incident command center.
Winds were sustained at 10 to 15 mph as 200 personnel fought the fire with tactics intended to establish fire lines and contain the blaze, the release said.
Five strike teams made up of 30 engines — including five from the military — were working with four 20-person hand crews. Two Type I heavy helicopters — including one military Chinook — and one Type II medium helicopter were making water bucket drops to assist crews on the ground, according to the incident command center.
The southern perimeter of the fire is about four miles north of the southern boundary of the Yakima Training Center.
No structures currently are threatened, and the nearest are about five miles south of the fire on Highway 24, the release said.
The fire started around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 15 miles east of Interstate 82, said information officer Rick Acosta.
It was originally about 5,000 acres, but large amounts of fuel from the wet spring and winds of about 10 to 15 mph had the total reach about 19,000 acres by 7:30 p.m. Thursday, when it was about 9 percent contained.
A Level 3 incident command has been set up to include military crews, local fire districts, the forest service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the state Department of Natural Resources.
The fire is spread over steep, rugged terrain, which is making accessibility by vehicles difficult, Acosta said.
About 250 residents of Wanapum Village — on an eastern portion of the fire near the Columbia River — were evacuated from a threatened area overnight Thursday. They were allowed to return to their homes Friday morning and no structures were lost, Acosta said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
