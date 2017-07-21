Connell’s mayor looks to fend off 2 challengers

The race for Connell’s mayor post pits a one-term incumbent against two challengers, including a former city councilman.
Mayor Bruce “Blacky” Blackwell is looking to defend his seat against Lee Barrow, a former councilman, and Mauro V. Ortiz, a city government newcomer.
The top two finishers in the Aug. 1 primary advance to the general election. Ballots have been mailed.
The part-time mayor job pays $7,200 a year.
Blackwell, 69, who ran the shop and maintenance program at Paradise Farms before retiring several years ago, said one of his greatest strengths is that he has extra time to devote to mayoral duties.
“A part-time mayor really can’t accomplish much,” he said. “I can do it full-time.”
He was elected mayor in 2013 and has given the job his full attention, he said. His accomplishments range from cutting down on train noise by establishing a quiet zone in the city, to bringing stability to the water, sewer and street funds, to making strong hires such as the police chief and city administrator, he said.
I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s given me the opportunity to fix a lot of things that were wrong, to turn the city to a better direction, where more is getting done.
Connell Mayor Bruce “Blacky” Blackwell
As Connell’s chief executive, Blackwell said he avoids knee-jerk responses to issues and instead looks to do what’s best for the whole city.
“I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s given me the opportunity to fix a lot of things that were wrong, to turn the city to a better direction, where more is getting done,” Blackwell said.
“If you like the way the city is functioning and the direction it’s headed, I’ll be more than happy to do four more years to see it through,” he said.
Barrow served on the Connell City Council from 2010-13. A longtime law enforcement officer, he joined the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in 1988, according to Herald archives.
He couldn’t be reached to talk about his election bid and didn’t fill out information for the voter guide.
Ortiz also couldn’t be reached. In the voter pamphlet, he wrote that he wants to “be the voice of the people of Connell.”
“I know being a mayor is a huge commitment, but I’m ready for the challenge,” he wrote, adding there’s room for the city to grow while remaining a safe and pleasant place.
He’ll look to attract new business, help struggling recreational activities and expand the community policing program, he wrote.
He didn’t list work experience but wrote that he’s a volunteer firefighter, teaches women’s self-defense classes for the city and has served on a criminal justice training commission.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
