July 21, 2017 4:49 PM

Tri-City business records

Tri-City building permits through July 1

Ron Bogner, 110 Babs Ave., Benton City, commercial remodel, Benton City, $5,000.

George Schneider, Case Road and McCreadie Road, Benton County, ag building, $126,752.

Bejo Seeds Inc., 6560 Columbia River Road, Franklin County, ag building, $142,800.

Ted Tschirky, 21 E. Second St., Franklin County, ag building, $22,100.

Keller Supply, 6509 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $75,000.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., 2720 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, sign, $5,300.

Columbia Mall Partners, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $31,000.

TTGNY Inc., 2404 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $9,409.

Hughes-Pratt LLC, 6818 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $6,000.

Kennewick Associates, 7303 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $9,800.

Sunstar Properties, 8232 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, plumbing, $11,761.

Rowand and Associates LLP, 1925 E. James St., Pasco, new commercial, $3,641,773.

Pasco School District, 1915 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, new commercial, $15,000.

Pasco School District, 5706 Road 60, Pasco, new commercial, $20,000.

JMC Leasing LLC, 1223 S. 9th Ave., Pasco, tenant improvement, $833,841.

Pasco Coke LLC, 1225 Road 34, Pasco, commercial addition, $954,710.

Tri-Cities Prep, 9612 St. Thomas Drive, Pasco, sign, $10,000.

Prosser Prop, 260 Merlot Drive, Prosser, sign, $100,000.

Milne Fruit Produce, 2200 SR 221, Prosser, new commercial, $323,766.

Milne Fruit Produce, 804 Bennett Ave., Prosser, heat pump/hvac, $16,000.

TFP, Limited Partners, 102 Merlot Drive, Prosser, tenant improvements, $100,000.

Port of Benton, 2880 Lee Road, Prosser, heat pump/hvac, $8,560.

Three Hinge LLC, 474 Keene Road, Richland, tenant improvements, $40,300.

Lamb Weston/Corp., 2013 Saint St. Bldg C, Richland, $58,000.

Columbia Valley Medical, 900 Stevens Dr., #103, Richland, tenant improvements, $17,000.

ADSG LLC, 1363 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, sign, $5,000.

American Rock Products, 2090 Robertson Drive, Richland, heat pump/hvac, $8,162.

Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland, tenant improvements, $400,000.

William Wiley Elementary, 2820 S. Highlands Blvd., West Richland, commercial remodel, $63,000.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Spokane

CHAPTER 7

Kyra C. Layes, 517 W. Third, Waitsburg; debts $26,906; assets $16,070.

Ancelmo Morales, 1814 W. Sylvester St., Pasco; debts $32,470; assets $7,554.

Juanita J. Schroeder, 222 Vine St., Moses Lake; debts $13,073; assets $116,589.

Randall Glynn Kelsay, 319 S.E. Eighth St., College Place; debts $186,062; assets $5,030.

Mateo Zuniga Ramirez and Ma Evangelina Venegas-Gonzalez, 1927 W. Bonneville St., Pasco; debts $70,013; assets $148,084.

Jesus Olivares-Diaz and Kayla Olivares, 131 Whitman St., Walla Walla; debts $16,486; assets $1,500.

David Nehemiah Crowell III, 425 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick; debts $115,191; assets $1,720.

Benjamin R. Spencer and Jessica L. Spencer, 1408 W. Lee St., Moses Lake; debts $200,563; assets $131,615.

Elizabeth Perez Galvez, 928 W. Pearl St., Pasco; debts $11,821; assets $3,146.

Susan L. Budde, 41 Log Lane, Richland; debts $27,525; assets $2,780.

Neeko Guadalupe Sabedra, 544 S. Grand Drive, Moses Lake; debts $38,608; assets $10,175.

Gordon Edwin Minnis and Beverly Jean Minnis, 1228 Doolittle Drive, Moses Lake; debts $104,925; assets $93,629.

Manuel Montijo and Elena Montijo, 428 N. Beech Ave., Pasco; debts $129,395; assets $127,643.

Giovanni Vasquez, 6602 Morrison, West Richland; statement not listed.

Jeffrey A. Liner, Jr., 250 Gage, Richland; statement not listed.

Jonathan Vetter and Alexis Vetter, 620 Skyline Drive, Richland; debts $200,216; assets $115,473.

Carlos M. Enriquez and Maricela O. Enriquez, 1927 W. Hopkins St., Pasco; debts $147,747; assets $132,650.

Roxann Marie Fisk, 2311 Mark Ave., Richland; debts $354,844; assets $12,179.

Viraphonh Tyler Kongdara and Latdavanh Dalina Kongdara, 5502 Springfield Drive, Pasco; debts $281,857; assets $248,210.

Tawnee Marie Gutzmer, 42204 S. Morton Road, Kennewick; debts $173,032; assets $157,983.

Danny L. O'Neal and Tamra S. O'Neal, 225 E. Cedar, Othello; debts $243,839; assets $210,700.

Dustin Lee Royse and Leela Michelle Reiswig, 270 Seven Mile Road, Walla Walla; debts $18,557; assets $2,005.

Kylee J. Schlagel, 2013 W. Bench Road, Othello; debts $15,404; assets $22,300.

Blanca Esthela Campos, 931 N. Douglas Ave., Pasco; debts $142,617; assets $147,402.

Phillip Michael Gatewood and Jessika Nichole Gatewood, 8508 Tucker Court, Pasco; debts $210,781; assets $215,411.

Willian Cabiao Jawili and Catherine Ky Cudal Jawili, 511 S. Kingwood St., Kennewick; debts $286,676; assets $287,900.

Robert M. Decubber and Brooke L. Decubber, 220 United Court, Moses Lake; debts $339,734; assets $311,655.

Kevin Sean Edinger, 8003 Madeira Drive, Pasco; debts $23,682; assets $8,825.

Marcellous Jabbar Walker Jr., 1908 Crab Apple Circle, West Richland; debts $121,643; assets $630.

Beryl Ann Wright, 790 Smith Drive, Walla Walla; statement not listed.

Christopher Michael McCauley and Tarren Meshell Timmons, 15 S. Irby St., Kennewick; debts $40,323; assets $4,000.

CHAPTER 9

Kennewick Public Hospital District, 900 S. Auburn St., Kennewick; statement not listed.

CHAPTER 13

Olivia Espinoza, 7803 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick; debts $120,729; assets $14,689.

Bobby Dean Foreman, 1221 Gowen Ave., Richland; statement not listed.

Kimberley Ann Dodd and Jeremy Allen Dodd, 3706 W. 15th Ave., Kennewick; debts $44,718; assets $2,300.

Tiffany Laurel Abrams, 9918 Vincenzo Drive, Pasco; debts $221,629; assets $187,359.

Augustine Mario Gonzales and Liza Marie Gonzales, 5304 Montague Lane, Pasco; debts $245,516; assets $241,227.

Anthony R. Noffsinger and Jamie L. Noffsinger, 949 Highland, Walla Walla; debts $336,896; assets $302,550.

