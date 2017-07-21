Tri-City business records

Tri-City building permits through July 1
Ron Bogner, 110 Babs Ave., Benton City, commercial remodel, Benton City, $5,000.
George Schneider, Case Road and McCreadie Road, Benton County, ag building, $126,752.
Bejo Seeds Inc., 6560 Columbia River Road, Franklin County, ag building, $142,800.
Ted Tschirky, 21 E. Second St., Franklin County, ag building, $22,100.
Keller Supply, 6509 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $75,000.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc., 2720 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, sign, $5,300.
Columbia Mall Partners, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $31,000.
TTGNY Inc., 2404 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, commercial remodel, $9,409.
Hughes-Pratt LLC, 6818 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, tenant improvements, $6,000.
Kennewick Associates, 7303 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, heat pump/hvac, $9,800.
Sunstar Properties, 8232 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, plumbing, $11,761.
Rowand and Associates LLP, 1925 E. James St., Pasco, new commercial, $3,641,773.
Pasco School District, 1915 N. 22nd Ave., Pasco, new commercial, $15,000.
Pasco School District, 5706 Road 60, Pasco, new commercial, $20,000.
JMC Leasing LLC, 1223 S. 9th Ave., Pasco, tenant improvement, $833,841.
Pasco Coke LLC, 1225 Road 34, Pasco, commercial addition, $954,710.
Tri-Cities Prep, 9612 St. Thomas Drive, Pasco, sign, $10,000.
Prosser Prop, 260 Merlot Drive, Prosser, sign, $100,000.
Milne Fruit Produce, 2200 SR 221, Prosser, new commercial, $323,766.
Milne Fruit Produce, 804 Bennett Ave., Prosser, heat pump/hvac, $16,000.
TFP, Limited Partners, 102 Merlot Drive, Prosser, tenant improvements, $100,000.
Port of Benton, 2880 Lee Road, Prosser, heat pump/hvac, $8,560.
Three Hinge LLC, 474 Keene Road, Richland, tenant improvements, $40,300.
Lamb Weston/Corp., 2013 Saint St. Bldg C, Richland, $58,000.
Columbia Valley Medical, 900 Stevens Dr., #103, Richland, tenant improvements, $17,000.
ADSG LLC, 1363 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, sign, $5,000.
American Rock Products, 2090 Robertson Drive, Richland, heat pump/hvac, $8,162.
Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland, tenant improvements, $400,000.
William Wiley Elementary, 2820 S. Highlands Blvd., West Richland, commercial remodel, $63,000.
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Spokane
CHAPTER 7
Kyra C. Layes, 517 W. Third, Waitsburg; debts $26,906; assets $16,070.
Ancelmo Morales, 1814 W. Sylvester St., Pasco; debts $32,470; assets $7,554.
Juanita J. Schroeder, 222 Vine St., Moses Lake; debts $13,073; assets $116,589.
Randall Glynn Kelsay, 319 S.E. Eighth St., College Place; debts $186,062; assets $5,030.
Mateo Zuniga Ramirez and Ma Evangelina Venegas-Gonzalez, 1927 W. Bonneville St., Pasco; debts $70,013; assets $148,084.
Jesus Olivares-Diaz and Kayla Olivares, 131 Whitman St., Walla Walla; debts $16,486; assets $1,500.
David Nehemiah Crowell III, 425 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick; debts $115,191; assets $1,720.
Benjamin R. Spencer and Jessica L. Spencer, 1408 W. Lee St., Moses Lake; debts $200,563; assets $131,615.
Elizabeth Perez Galvez, 928 W. Pearl St., Pasco; debts $11,821; assets $3,146.
Susan L. Budde, 41 Log Lane, Richland; debts $27,525; assets $2,780.
Neeko Guadalupe Sabedra, 544 S. Grand Drive, Moses Lake; debts $38,608; assets $10,175.
Gordon Edwin Minnis and Beverly Jean Minnis, 1228 Doolittle Drive, Moses Lake; debts $104,925; assets $93,629.
Manuel Montijo and Elena Montijo, 428 N. Beech Ave., Pasco; debts $129,395; assets $127,643.
Giovanni Vasquez, 6602 Morrison, West Richland; statement not listed.
Jeffrey A. Liner, Jr., 250 Gage, Richland; statement not listed.
Jonathan Vetter and Alexis Vetter, 620 Skyline Drive, Richland; debts $200,216; assets $115,473.
Carlos M. Enriquez and Maricela O. Enriquez, 1927 W. Hopkins St., Pasco; debts $147,747; assets $132,650.
Roxann Marie Fisk, 2311 Mark Ave., Richland; debts $354,844; assets $12,179.
Viraphonh Tyler Kongdara and Latdavanh Dalina Kongdara, 5502 Springfield Drive, Pasco; debts $281,857; assets $248,210.
Tawnee Marie Gutzmer, 42204 S. Morton Road, Kennewick; debts $173,032; assets $157,983.
Danny L. O'Neal and Tamra S. O'Neal, 225 E. Cedar, Othello; debts $243,839; assets $210,700.
Dustin Lee Royse and Leela Michelle Reiswig, 270 Seven Mile Road, Walla Walla; debts $18,557; assets $2,005.
Kylee J. Schlagel, 2013 W. Bench Road, Othello; debts $15,404; assets $22,300.
Blanca Esthela Campos, 931 N. Douglas Ave., Pasco; debts $142,617; assets $147,402.
Phillip Michael Gatewood and Jessika Nichole Gatewood, 8508 Tucker Court, Pasco; debts $210,781; assets $215,411.
Willian Cabiao Jawili and Catherine Ky Cudal Jawili, 511 S. Kingwood St., Kennewick; debts $286,676; assets $287,900.
Robert M. Decubber and Brooke L. Decubber, 220 United Court, Moses Lake; debts $339,734; assets $311,655.
Kevin Sean Edinger, 8003 Madeira Drive, Pasco; debts $23,682; assets $8,825.
Marcellous Jabbar Walker Jr., 1908 Crab Apple Circle, West Richland; debts $121,643; assets $630.
Beryl Ann Wright, 790 Smith Drive, Walla Walla; statement not listed.
Christopher Michael McCauley and Tarren Meshell Timmons, 15 S. Irby St., Kennewick; debts $40,323; assets $4,000.
CHAPTER 9
Kennewick Public Hospital District, 900 S. Auburn St., Kennewick; statement not listed.
CHAPTER 13
Olivia Espinoza, 7803 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick; debts $120,729; assets $14,689.
Bobby Dean Foreman, 1221 Gowen Ave., Richland; statement not listed.
Kimberley Ann Dodd and Jeremy Allen Dodd, 3706 W. 15th Ave., Kennewick; debts $44,718; assets $2,300.
Tiffany Laurel Abrams, 9918 Vincenzo Drive, Pasco; debts $221,629; assets $187,359.
Augustine Mario Gonzales and Liza Marie Gonzales, 5304 Montague Lane, Pasco; debts $245,516; assets $241,227.
Anthony R. Noffsinger and Jamie L. Noffsinger, 949 Highland, Walla Walla; debts $336,896; assets $302,550.
