Scorched Yakima Valley hillsides left vulnerable to further threats

As wildfires scorch thousands of acres in the Yakima Valley this summer, the flames are doing more than blackening the landscape.
The resulting loss of vegetation provides an opening for invasive species and leaves the land more prone to erosion. There is also the damage caused by work to contain fires, such as digging firebreaks.
But most burned areas won’t be restored anytime soon because of higher financial priorities — such as fighting fires — and policies that don’t require most property owners to restore land.
Since June, wildfires have burned about 4,000 acres in the Moxee area, Terrace Heights, West Valley and north of Selah. The largest was the Rattlesnake Ridge fire, which blackened 2,916 acres and threatened homes on both sides of the ridge earlier this month.
So far, there have been no landslides in the Yakima Valley, partly thanks to a lack of rain. In 2014, rain triggered mudslides after the Carlton Complex fires near Twisp. Those slides blocked a highway, knocked one house off its foundation and damaged others.
One way to reduce the risk of mudslides is to reseed the land. Plants stabilize the soil and catch debris that would otherwise be swept downslope by rain.
On some federal land, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management engages in what’s known as emergency stabilization and rehabilitation to repair fire damage, said BLM spokesman Jeff Clark.
After a fire, non-native species such as cheat grass are likely to move in and choke out native sage and other plants, disrupting wildlife habitat and increasing the fire danger.
Cheat grass, now a dominant species in much of the West, did not appear in Washington until about a century ago. A native of Eurasia and the Mediterranean, it is suspected of being accidentally introduced to the United States in packing material or contaminated crop seed.
Because it grows quickly, it moves in after a fire, preventing the return of native plants, which are better able to withstand the effects of fire. By midsummer it can be little more than tinder. Once ignited, cheat grass burns quickly and completely, leaving little behind but scorched earth.
And with every reoccurring fire, cheat grass becomes more dominant.
When it can, BLM plants native grasses to stabilize soil.
But BLM isn’t planning to replant native plants or undertake erosion work on its land along Rattlesnake Ridge. Instead, its land managers are concentrating on other parts of the state — such as the site of the Silver Dollar fire — in order to protect habitats of endangered species or where there is a greater risk of erosion damage, Clark said.
At this point, however, fire danger is a larger concern than erosion for the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management.
“For our office, the biggest concern is the dry hills and vegetation,” emergency management director Jeff Emmons said. “There is the potential for wildfire. It can spread rapidly.”
Wyatt Leighton, the state Department of Natural Resources’ assistant regional manager for wildfires and forest practices, said DNR will do restoration work on its land, as well as repair damage caused by firefighting efforts on other people’s property, such as rehabilitating firebreaks carved by bulldozers.
Some of that work, Leighton said, may take place later this year as DNR firefighters may want to keep breaks in place in case there are flare-ups.
But property owners are responsible for reseeding their own property, Leighton said.
