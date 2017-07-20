11 competing in Miss Tri-Cities competition Saturday

The contestants for the 2017 Miss Tri-Cities and Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen pageants. From left to right, front row: Lacey Fisher, Emma Davis, Noël Anderson. Middle row: Laura Howland, Madison Murphy, Maria Braganini, Alyssa Sisemore, Jesalan Cartwright, Hannah Mowry, Hailey Fisher, Ashley Austin and Ashley Zirker. Back row: Adryan Loving, Talya Jackson. Not pictured: Rachael Spencer. Courtesy Art Blum