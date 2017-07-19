Local

July 19, 2017 7:33 PM

Debit card program raises $46K for Tri-City schools

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

Area schools received more than $46,000 from Gesa Credit Union at a recent reception celebrating its branded debit card partnership with the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco and College Place school districts.

Gesa members can secure Visa cards branded with local high schools with a portion of transaction fees earmarked for the schools.

The cards are free to Gesa members with a checking account and are available for Richland, Hanford, Kamiakin, Kennewick, Southridge, Pasco, Chiawana, New Horizons, College Place and Delta high schools.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking 1:18

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking
Child sex sting press conference in Richland 1:49

Child sex sting press conference in Richland
Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases 1:00

Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases

View More Video