Debit card program raises $46K for Tri-City schools

Area schools received more than $46,000 from Gesa Credit Union at a recent reception celebrating its branded debit card partnership with the Kennewick, Richland, Pasco and College Place school districts.
Gesa members can secure Visa cards branded with local high schools with a portion of transaction fees earmarked for the schools.
The cards are free to Gesa members with a checking account and are available for Richland, Hanford, Kamiakin, Kennewick, Southridge, Pasco, Chiawana, New Horizons, College Place and Delta high schools.
