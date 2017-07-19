Herald readers fume over Benton commission’s pot ban

Tri-City Herald readers had a lot to say about news the Benton County Commission is considering taking steps to end legal marijuana businesses in the county’s unincorporated areas.
By way of background, the commission mulled a moratorium on new businesses after West Richland residents objected to a new store in an unincorporated spot next to the city’s limits.
The commission sharpened its position this week when it decided it wants rules that will not only keep new businesses from coming, but prevent existing ones from being replaced if they close.
Here’s a sample of some of the issues readers raised in more than 500 comments to the Herald’s Facebook post.
It’s legal in Washington
“We voted for the legalization of Marijuana here in Washington....Move On!” — Eaon Hendrickson
Washington voters approved Initiative 502 to decriminalize recreational use in 2012 by a margin of 55.7 percent.
It did fail locally but not enough to sway the statewide election. Benton and Franklin voters rejected it by 56.41 percent and 61.06 percent. Local sentiment informs local bans and moratoriums adopted by Franklin County and the cities of Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and West Richland.
If you object to marijuana, you should object to alcohol and cigarettes
“If this goes thru, I’m protesting every gas station and store that sells alcohol and tobacco,” — Cat Creighton
Be sure to let the Herald know when and where you’ll be. We’re at news@tricityherald.com or the email address above.
In any event, the marijuana-alcohol-cigarette connection is problematic.
But alcohol and cigarettes are legal in the U.S. while marijuana remains a Schedule 1 drug as far as the U.S. government is concerned.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is not a fan of legal pot but the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 prevents the Justice Department from acting against states that have legalized it, per The Blaze, a pot industry news source.
As for banning alcohol, history students should browse on over to Google (or whatever) and take a gander at “Prohibition,” “18th Amendment” and “21st Amendment.”
Cities should reverse their bans and moratoriums
“I recommend going to city council meetings to help remove city wide bans,” — Michael Stanton
Good old-fashioned participatory democracy in action! Let your elected leaders know what you think.
Some key contacts: Richland Mayor Bob Thompson (bthompson@ci.richland.wa.us), Kennewick Mayor Steve Young (go2kennewick.com/formcenter/44/44), Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins (pasco-wa.gov/forms.aspx?FID=171) and West Richland Mayor Brent Gerry (bgerry@westrichland.org).
Shameless plug for the Herald: We publish a roundup of public meeting agendas every week, usually on Mondays.
Vote the commissioners out of office
“I think it’s time we replace said elected officials with ones that listen to the voters. Maybe after they go home and have a few beers they will come to their senses,” — Barb Brooks-Otte
The three commissioners signaled their interest in eliminating legal marijuana by asking staff to develop a resolution that triggers a big, long process, including a review by the state Department of Commerce.
The ban is a long way down a boring regulatory road at this point. The good news: Opponents and supporters can weigh in right now.
Share your thoughts at commissioners@co.benton.wa.us or drop in on the weekly meeting, held at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at the county courthouse in Prosser, 620 Market St. (third floor).
Don’t want to drive to Prosser? Watch the meeting live from the Benton County Justice Center, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick. It’s open to the public and there’s a comment period to address the board on any topic whatsoever.
For the record, no Benton County Commissioners are running for election this year. Commissioners Jim Beaver and Jerome Delvin were both re-elected to four-year terms in 2016. Both men were unopposed.
Commissioner Shon Small’s seat is up for election in 2018.
Kumbaya
“I don’t use tobacco and cant stand the smell but to each their own. We can all live together happily and peacefully, of we choose to!!” — Jamie Rutherford Sappenfeld
Join the conversation by commenting on this story or on Facebook.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments