Hooptastic 3-on-3 contest to close Hildebrand this weekend

Kennewick will close a section of Hildebrand Boulevard this weekend for the Hooptastic 3 on 3 basketball tournament.
The stretch between Southridge Boulevard and Plaza Way will be closed to all traffic between noon on Friday and 7 p.m. Sunday to accommodate the event, being held at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex.
Games will be played indoors at the Southridge Pavilion as well outdoors on Hildebrand. There will be food vendors and other family-friendly activities, including a splash park for children.
Visit hooptastic3on3.org for information or to register teams.
Comments