The Hooptastic 3on3 tournament is this weekend at the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick. A section of Hildebrand Boulevard will be closed throughout the weekend.
The Hooptastic 3on3 tournament is this weekend at the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick. A section of Hildebrand Boulevard will be closed throughout the weekend. File Tri-City Herald
The Hooptastic 3on3 tournament is this weekend at the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick. A section of Hildebrand Boulevard will be closed throughout the weekend. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Hooptastic 3-on-3 contest to close Hildebrand this weekend

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

July 19, 2017 12:57 PM

Kennewick will close a section of Hildebrand Boulevard this weekend for the Hooptastic 3 on 3 basketball tournament.

The stretch between Southridge Boulevard and Plaza Way will be closed to all traffic between noon on Friday and 7 p.m. Sunday to accommodate the event, being held at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex.

Games will be played indoors at the Southridge Pavilion as well outdoors on Hildebrand. There will be food vendors and other family-friendly activities, including a splash park for children.

Visit hooptastic3on3.org for information or to register teams.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pasco welcomes a new tree

    A Sequoia tree can now be seen in Volunteer Park in Pasco. It will be the official tree that will be decorated for the holidays.

Pasco welcomes a new tree

Pasco welcomes a new tree 0:31

Pasco welcomes a new tree
Watch students evacuate from school for the Shake Out 0:40

Watch students evacuate from school for the Shake Out
See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon 0:23

See the wind-stoked fire near the west end of Badger Canyon

View More Video