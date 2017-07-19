Pasco primary candidates forum Wednesday evening

Eleven candidates running in the primary election for two Pasco City Council seats have been invited to a public forum at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Candidates for District 4 are Pete Serrano, Roberto Garcia, Dan Hatch, Trevor Sall, Abel Campos and Chi Flores.
Candidates for District 5 are Rebecca Francik, Joan Larsen, Russell Glatt, David Milne and Mark “Doc” McFarlan.
The public may submit questions for the candidates at the forum organized by The League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties.
It is at the Pasco Police Training Center, 204 W. Clark St.
