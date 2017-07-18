Chinook Middle School student dies in car accident in Idaho

A Chinook Middle School student died in a car accident in Idaho earlier in the month.
Kairan A.R. Scott was in the backseat of a Nissan Murano on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control of the car near Kingston, Idaho, the Idaho State Police said.
The driver, Heather K. Scott-Mason, 36, of Clatskanie, Ore., and a girl in the front seat were taken to Shoshone Medical in Kellogg, Idaho. They were treated and released.
Kairan, a Boy Scout, recently finished seventh grade in Kennewick with straight As. He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, swimming, snowboarding and other outdoor activities, according to his obituary.
One of his favorite memories was falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip. While he was scared at the time, he had fun and had a real sense of adventure.
He was also remembered in Clatskanie, where his family spent three years. The cross-country team remembered him with a memorial service after the crash.
A second memorial service was held on Saturday. Condolences can be left at askhillcrest.com.
A GoFundMe account has been created to help with funeral expenses at gofundme.com/kiran-scott.
