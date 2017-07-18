Local

July 18, 2017 6:19 PM

Duck race receives new car for raffle prize

Thirteen turned out to be a lucky number for the 29th annual Mid-Columbia Duck Race, with Toyota of Tri-Cities donating a new vehicle as the grand prize for the raffle for the 13th consecutive year.

A new 2017 RAV4 was recently given to the duck race board. The vehicle is on display throughout the community until the Oct. 7 race.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 at Tri-Cities Grigg’s and Ace Hardware stores, Toyota of Tri-Cities, all area Banner Bank branches, Kennewick Ranch & Home, and Garrison’s Home Appliance Center.

For more information, visit tcduckrace.com.

