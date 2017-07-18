Port, tribes celebrate Clover Island changes

The Port of Kennewick together with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Tamastslikt Cultural Institute will bless several changes to Clover Island at a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4.
The updates include recreational improvements, art and interpretive installations.
Two bronze statues honoring the cultural history of the area will be installed within The Gathering Space, a setting that shares the tribes’ history, culture and historical use of the area. Tribal drums and dancers will participate in the program.
