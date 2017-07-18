The Port of Kennewick, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Tamastslikt Cultural Institute celebrate the completion of improvements to Clover Island with a ceremony on Aug. 4.
The Port of Kennewick, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Tamastslikt Cultural Institute celebrate the completion of improvements to Clover Island with a ceremony on Aug. 4. file Tri-City Herald
The Port of Kennewick, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Tamastslikt Cultural Institute celebrate the completion of improvements to Clover Island with a ceremony on Aug. 4. file Tri-City Herald

Local

July 18, 2017 6:18 PM

Port, tribes celebrate Clover Island changes

Tri-City Herald

The Port of Kennewick together with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Tamastslikt Cultural Institute will bless several changes to Clover Island at a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4.

The updates include recreational improvements, art and interpretive installations.

Two bronze statues honoring the cultural history of the area will be installed within The Gathering Space, a setting that shares the tribes’ history, culture and historical use of the area. Tribal drums and dancers will participate in the program.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking 1:18

Trios employee arrested on charges of attempted child sex trafficking
Child sex sting press conference in Richland 1:49

Child sex sting press conference in Richland
Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases 1:00

Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases

View More Video