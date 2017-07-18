High-speed grocery pursuit

Kennewick police, Pasco police and firefighters and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies race with grocery carts Tuesday in the “Battle of the Badge: Shopping Dash” at the Kennewick Grocery Outlet. Each team had two minutes to spend $250 on groceries to be donated to 2nd Harvest for the needy. The Franklin County team won. Watch the video at tricityherald.com/video. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald