Kennewick police, Pasco police and firefighters and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies race with grocery carts Tuesday in the “Battle of the Badge: Shopping Dash” at the Kennewick Grocery Outlet. Each team had two minutes to spend $250 on groceries to be donated to 2nd Harvest for the needy. The Franklin County team won. Watch the video at tricityherald.com/video. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

July 18, 2017 6:02 PM

High-speed grocery pursuit

Kennewick police, Pasco police and firefighters and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies raced with grocery carts Tuesday in the second annual “Battle of the Badge: Shopping Dash” at the Kennewick Grocery Outlet store.

Each team had two minutes to spend $250 on groceries to be donated to 2nd Harvest for needy families.

The $750 was donated by Grocery Outlet and Numerica Credit Union. The team that bought the groceries with the most savings if purchased at another retailer was the winner.

The Franklin County team won those bragging rights with a savings of $813.

Watch the video at tricityherald.com/video.

