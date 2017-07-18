Open seat on Richland council brings out the candidates

Three candidates want to succeed David Rose on the Richland City Council this year.
Rose is retiring after nearly 13 years serving in Position 4. He served as mayor from 2014 to 2016. All members of the council are elected from the city at-large rather than individual districts.
Ginger Wireman, Ryan Lukson and Michael Luzzo are running in the Aug. 1 primary. The top two will square off in the Nov. 7 general election.
They shared their visions for Richland at a recent forum organized by the League of Women Voters.
The Richland council post will pay $1,143 per month beginning in January, when the winners will be seated.
Ginger Wireman graduated from Richland High School and returned to the Tri-Cities in 1993 to care for her ill mother. She is an environmental educator for the state Department of Ecology and adjunct faculty at WSU Tri-Cities. She earned bachelors and masters degrees from California State University Fullerton.
She is well-known in the Tri-City conservation community with roots in Tapteal Greenway, the Nature Conservancy and other groups. She is active in efforts to preserve habitat, including the campaign to protect the Amon Basin from the Rachel Road extension in south Richland.
“The city has not been genuine about protecting habitat,” she said.
She is frustrated that the city’s comprehensive plan documents suggest commercial development at Columbia Point South despite a lack of support from the public. She supports urban infrastructure that encourages walking and biking.
The current council needs to do a better job of listening to citizens, she said.
“There are people who have been dismissive of people’s concerns,” she said.
She does not intend to raise or spend more than $5,000 in the election, according to her campaign registration with the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Ryan Lukson is a Tri-City native who graduated from Richland High School and the University of Washington before earning his law degree from Florida State University. He worked as a corporate attorney before returning to the Tri-Cities. He is a Benton County deputy civil prosecutor.
His top priority is strengthening partnerships with Richland’s neighboring communities.
Asked what he admired about the city and what he would change, Lukson praised its work to re-imagine the Swift Avenue corridor as a link between the Columbia River and downtown. He would build on it further and would use rural economic development money to explore ways to improve the waterfront. He mentioned rethinking the idea of a public market in Richland — the council rejected a privately led market plan last year.
He wants to see the traditional city center revive and said that if Richland makes downtown better, it will naturally bring in more activity.
Lukson does not intend to raise or spend more than $5,000 on the campaign, according to his campaign registration with the PDC.
Michael Luzzo is retired from the Air Force and works as a consultant. His public service experience includes serving on Spokane County’s solid waste advisory committee.
He earned degrees from Southern Illinois University, Webster University and Texas A&M.
He disagrees with the council’s vote to levy a $20 car tab fee to raise $4 million toward the $38 million Duportail Bridge and paving work, calling it a burden on older residents. He said he would challenge the state over its failure to fully fund the bridge.
He favors redeveloping the central business district. He wants more multi-story buildings and said Richland needs to put new businesses into the empty store spaces.
“I would listen,” he said.
Luzzo has not filed a campaign registration statement with the PDC.
The elected seven-member Richland City Council is the city’s highest legislative authority and hires and fires the city manager.
The city’s 2017 budget of nearly $259 million funds a wide variety of activities, including capital projects, public safety, parks, recreation, economic development and utility service.
Its chief revenue sources include property taxes, retail sales tax, utility fees and building permit fees. The city, population 54,200, employs 464 people.
