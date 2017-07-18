First responders from Kennewick, Pasco and Franklin County take part in the second annual Battle of the Badges at the Kennewick Grocery Outlet Tuesday morning. Each team had two minutes to spend $250 in groceries that is donated to 2nd Harvest. The team with the most savings won.
Groceries from one of the team's basket during Battle of the Badges: Shopping Dash at Grocery Outlet in Kennewick on Tuesday. The food bought during this event went to 2nd Harvest. Food and funds raised during the event helps put food on the tables of local kids, families and seniors in need.
First responders from Pasco team up for the Battle of Badges: Shopping Dash at the Grocery Outlet in Kennewick Tuesday morning. Each team had $250 to spend within two minutes. The team that had the most money saved won. The food was donated to 2nd Harvest in the Tri-Cities.
Kennewick Police department's team toss food into their shopping carts during the second annual Battle of the Badges: Shopping Dash at the Grocery Outlet in Kennewick on Tuesday. The teams only had two minutes to shop.
Kennewick Police department's Victor Fierro, left, Blanca Reyna and Roman Trujillo wait in the checkout line to see how much money they saved during the second annual Battle of the Badges: Shopping Dash at the Grocery Outlet in Kennewick on Tuesday. Kennewick's team saved $799.
Sheryl Trujillo watches as her teammate Dan McCary grabs mayonnaise during Battle of the Bands: Shopping Dash at the Grocery Outlet in Kennewick on Tuesday. The food bought was donated to 2nd Harvest. An organization that helps put food on tables for those in need in the Tri-Cities.
