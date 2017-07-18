Fire scorches half an acre in Kennewick’s Zintel Canyon

About half an acre of wildland was scorched in an early morning fire in Zintel Canyon Tuesday.
Kennewick firefighters responded to the blaze around 4:30 a.m. on the north side of the canyon near 10th Avenue. Officials quickly contained the fire.
A hose was left in the area, and firefighters are periodically checking to make sure nothing flares up. The thick grasses in the area can smolder for hours.
No injuries were reported, and the fire did not threaten any structures.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
