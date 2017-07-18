Local

July 18, 2017 11:23 AM

Counselor who dated patient, got matching tattoos, loses license

By Wendy Culverwell

A Benton County mental health counselor has surrendered her credential under an agreement with the state Department of Health.

The department, which regulates health care providers, said Brenda Lea Vanderpool surrendered her credential under an agreement with the Mental Health Counselor Program.

Her license was initially suspended in 2014 after she developed a personal relationship with a patient. According to the state, the relationship included pet names, daily visits, kayaking, attending a Bible study group, going out to dinner, meeting at a park, matching tattoos and overnight trips.

