4th Base Pizza opens in Kennewick; CBC gets serious about food trucks

4th Base Pizza and Wings officially opened Friday in the iconic Henry’s Go Go location in downtown Kennewick.
Owners of the popular Foodies Brick and Mortar restaurant announced at Thanksgiving plans to bring a new pizza place to downtown Kennewick and set out to refurbish the Henry’s spot, 20 S. Auburn, after multiple makeovers by prior tenants.
The sports-themed restaurant features memorabilia highlighting local athletics and offers unusual pizza flavors coupled with wing sauces.
The little brick building has housed any number of businesses, including a bakery, an ice cream parlor, a doughnut shop and more recently Downtown Diner, a promising start-up that succumbed after being hit by a burglary then fire.
The late Henry Belair’s embrace of all things Kennewick kept it in the public eye until he sold it.
The eatery is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday but expects to expand its hours by mid-August.
Food truck school
Columbia Basin College is preparing to launch Food Truck Academy with the former director of Pasco Specialty Kitchen at the helm.
Marilou Shea, who piloted training for food truck entrepreneurs at the specialty kitchen, has resigned to focus on training up and coming mobile food vendors in an academic setting.
Food Truck Academy debuts Aug. 5 and includes two, 10-week courses with lab sessions and field trips.
The program is designed to give students the skills and tools they need to operate a food truck business.
Shea will teach the classes, which will include an emphasis on business planning. For information, contact mmann@columbiabasin.edu or call 509-542-4443. To register, email mfreytag@columbiabasin.edu or call 509-542-4804.
Updates
Blame Mother Nature for this one.
Downtown Kennewick won’t be getting an edition of Richland’s Eatz Pizzeria & Deli after all.
Owner Phil Forzaglia said he’s now looking for space near Columbia Center. Frozaglia and his wife, Charity, want to open an outlet in each of the three cities. They’d hoped to open at 109 W. Kennewick Ave. in downtown but weather-related roof damage put the kibosh on that plan.
Also, the Port of Benton’s Tri-Cities Enterprise Center, aka microbrew central, has a new place to eat.
Bombing Range Brewing Co. opened its much-anticipated restaurant on July 5 at 2000 Logston Blvd. in north Richland. Dashia and Mike Hopp of West Richland opened the brewery in September and have expanded into the neighboring space once occupied by Ethos Bakery.
Ethos left a built-in commercial oven when it migrated to the former Sharehouse Coffee shop in south Richland. Bombing Range’s neighbors include White Bluffs Brewing and Shrub Steppe Brewing.
