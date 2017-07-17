Gallery of the Bateman Island brush fire in Richland

Firefighters Collin McCabe, left, and Gunnar Degman, both with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, work together Monday cutting down fire damaged Russian olive trees on Bateman Island in Richland. Grass, brush and trees at the popular 160-acre hiking and recreation area caught fire the previous night. With no lightning reported, Richland Fire Chief Tom Huntington said the fire was likely started because of people.
Drone aerial view of the fire damaged Bateman Island taken early Monday morning in Richland.
A kayaker paddles Monday near Bateman Island as smoke continues to rise from the smoldering brush fire on the popular 160-acre nature area in Richland.
The sun sets Sunday as smoke and flames rise off Bateman Island in Richland.
John Panther of Kennewick shared his Sunday evening sunset photo showing a brush fire on Bateman Island in Richland.
Flames reflect from the Bateman Island brush fire reflect off the water Sunday night in Richland.
Photo of Bateman Island brush fire taken Sunday night from the parking lot of Charbonneau Retirement Community in Kennewick.
