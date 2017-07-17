Candidate for Benton sheriff plans voter cruise

Ken Lattin, candidate for Benton County Sheriff, will hold a campaign cruise from 6 to 9 p.m. July 19 aboard Water 2 Wine.
Lattin, a detective with the Kennewick Police Department, is running against Acting Sheriff Jerry Hatcher to serve out the balance of the term of former Sheriff Steven Keane, which expires in 2018.
The partisan race appears on the Aug. 1 primary but will not be determined until the Nov. 7 general election.
Lattin’s candidate cruise is an opportunity to learn about his plans and to ask questions. The cruise departs from the Columbia Point Marina in Richland. Tickets are $450 in advance or $75 at the door.
Have a campaign event to share? Send it to news@tricityherald.com.
