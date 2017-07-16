Washington Conservation Corps members work on a drought relief project to help fish navigate low flows on Wilkeson Creek in Pierce County.
Local

July 16, 2017 4:10 PM

Ecology hiring 300 young adults for Washington Conservation Corps

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The Washington State Department of Ecology has grant money to hire 300 workers ages 18-25 for the Washington Conservation Corps.

Certain military veterans, reservists and their dependents also may be eligible for the jobs, with no age restrictions.

Workers will do environmental restoration work, such as planting trees or native shrubs; build trails; provide environmental education or respond to disasters across the state, among other work.

The jobs start Oct. 1 and last for 11 months. Money for education may be available in addition to pay.

To learn more or apply, go to www.ecy.wa.gov/wcc.

