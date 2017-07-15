Food sleuths hit the road to inspect Mid-Columbia restaurants

Ten local food service establishments face follow-up visits from the Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team in the latest round of restaurant inspection reports.
The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments for food safety and sanitation conditions. They are evaluated on a 418-point scale that covers topics such as hand washing practices, if workers have food safety cards and if they’re keeping food at the proper temperature.
Those earning 25 or more “red” points for more serious violations on their routine inspection or 10 on a follow-up are subject to additional visits.
This week’s results include 16 establishments that earned perfect scores.
Past restaurant inspections are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions and concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring additional inspections
Ace Sushi, 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, June 28, routine (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, unapproved procedures.
CG Public House & Catering, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 29, routine (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improperly discarding leftover food, improper cold holding.
Connell Gas & Food Mart, 457 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, June 28, routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Courtyard By Marriott, 480 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, June 29, routine (50 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, no soap at hand sink, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
El Fat Cat Grill, 539 N. Edison St., Kennewick, June 27, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing.
Foodies Brick and Mortar, 308 W. Kennewick Ave., June 29, first follow-up to May 2 routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Fred Meyer, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, June 27, routine , Deli (25 red, 8 blue), Produce (30 red, 8 blue)
Notes: Deli: Room temperature storage, Produce: Hand sink temperature insufficient, improper produce washing, improper chemical use.
Juanitos Foods LLC Deli, 1620 W. Clark, Pasco, June 29, routine (70 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper use of sinks, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Mezzo Thai Fusion (Caterer), Richland Farmers Market, June 30, first follow-up to June 16 routine (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding.
Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 1332 Jadwin Ave., Richland, June 30, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Baymont Inn & Suites, 4220 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, June 28, first follow-up to May 4 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Becky’s Coffee & Farmers Market (Concession), 902 Seventh St., Prosser, June 24, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Bob’s Burgers & Brew, 775 Queensgate drive, Richland, June 28, routine (15 red, 5 blue)
Bruchi’s, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Burger King, 1033 George Washington Way, Richland, June 29, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Caddie Shack Cafe, 6311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Casa Mia, 2541 W. Kennewick Ave., June 27, first follow-up to May 10 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Cheese Louise, 619 The Parkway, Richland, June 30, first follow-up to March 21 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Cinco De Mayo, 2100 Belfair St., Kennewick, June 28, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 660 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, June 28, first follow-up to June 3 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Costco Wholesale, 8505 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, June 29, routine, Bakery (0 red, 0 blue), Deli (0 red, 0 blue), Food Court (0 red, 0 blue), Meat/Seafood (10 red, 0 blue)
Desserts By Kelly, 1312 Jadwin Ave., Richland, June 30, routine (15 red, 2 blue)
Domino’s Pizza, 7007 Burden Blvd., Pasco, June 27, routine (20 red, 0 blue)
Dr. Bill’s Bistro, 3335 Innovation Blvd., Richland, June 27, routine (5 red, 3 blue)
Fred Meyer Meat, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, June 27, routine, Meat (15 red, 0 blue)
Graze-A Place to Eat, 735 The Parkway, Richland, June 30, second follow-up to May 16 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Juanitos Foods LLC, 1620 W. Clark, Pasco, Meat (0 red, 0 blue), Store (20 red, 0 blue).
McDonald’s, 1275 George Washington Way, Richland, June 29, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
McDonald’s, 2751 Queensgate Drive, Richland, June 28, routine (15 red, 23 blue)
Mongolian & Pho, 2607 W. Kennewick Ave., June 26, first follow-up to May 12 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
MyFroYo, 2841 Duportail St., Richland, June 28, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Players Sports Bar & Grill, 118 W. Kennewick Ave., June 29, first follow-up to May 19 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Round Table Pizza, 1435 George Washington Way, Richland, June 27, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Shari’s Restaurant, 1745 George Washington Way, Richland, June 27, routine (5 red, 18 blue)
Sports Page Bar & Grill, 6 S. Cascade St., Kennewick, June 29, first follow-up to May 16 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 2614 W. Kennewick Ave., June 26, first follow-up to May 19 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 1724 W. Clark St., Pasco, June 27, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
The Living Room Church, 1409 S. Garfield, Kennewick, June 24, routine (5 red, 7 blue)
The Original Pancake House, 3717 Plaza Way, Kennewick, June 28, first follow-up to May 15 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Yokes, 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, June 28, routine, Bakery (0 red, 8 blue), Deli (0 red, 0 blue), Meat/Seafood (0 red, 0 blue)
Xpress Mart Pasco LLC, 1724 W. Clark St., June 27, routine (10 red, 2 blue)
