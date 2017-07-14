Watch for Northern Lights Sunday above Tri-Cities

Sunday night should be a good time to watch for the Northern Lights above the Tri-Cities.
The National Weather Service has issued a watch for moderate geometric storm conditions Sunday night because of a coronal mass ejection, a large cloud of plasma and magnetic field that erupted from the sun early Friday morning. It should move past the Earth this weekend.
Weather service data shows the Tri-Cities is at the south edge of a band across Washington state and southern Canada where people are most likely to see an aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
