July 14, 2017 7:47 PM

Watch for Northern Lights Sunday above Tri-Cities

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

Sunday night should be a good time to watch for the Northern Lights above the Tri-Cities.

The National Weather Service has issued a watch for moderate geometric storm conditions Sunday night because of a coronal mass ejection, a large cloud of plasma and magnetic field that erupted from the sun early Friday morning. It should move past the Earth this weekend.

Weather service data shows the Tri-Cities is at the south edge of a band across Washington state and southern Canada where people are most likely to see an aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.

