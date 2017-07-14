Low humidity and high temperatures increase the risk that any fire will spread quickly Friday and Saturday in Eastern Washington and Oregon.
Local

July 14, 2017 3:16 PM

Red flag fire warning issued for Tri-Cities

By Annette Cary

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag fire warning for the Tri-Cities, along with most of Eastern Washington and Oregon, from Friday evening through Saturday night.

Low relative humidity and high temperatures will add to the risk that any fire spreads quickly.

Some areas could also see a slight chance of thunderstorms and gusty and erratic winds associated with the storms late Friday through early Saturday morning.

The Tri-Cities should escape the thunderstorms, but could have some wind gusts of up to 18 mph Saturday night.

The high in the Tri-Cities Saturday is expected to be about 98 degrees, with temperatures dropping 10 degrees to leave highs in the upper 80s Sunday and Monday, according to the weather service.

