July 14, 2017 2:44 PM

West Richland man receives humanitarian award

Tri-City Herald

William Lotz of West Richland received the Legion of Honor Humanitarian Award from the Chapel of Four Chaplains June 5. It is presented to those who perform humanitarian service that positively affects the community and nation.

Lotz is the director of the Training Institute for the Federation of Fire Chaplains and created the organization’s manual in 2004. He entered the chaplaincy as a volunteer in 1988, but has since transitioned into full-time.

He is also on the faculty of the National Police and Fire Chaplain Academy and has gone on numerous trips with Medical Teams International, teaching pre-hospital emergency medical and spiritual care to people in impoverished nations.

