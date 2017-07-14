Local

July 14, 2017 2:44 PM

Post-Trump anthology reaches best-seller on Amazon

Tri-City Herald

Alternative Truths, a futurist anthology by Bob Brown and Phyllis Irene Radford, has reached bestseller status on Amazon.

In the aftermath of the presidential inauguration, Brown and Radford asked several science fiction writers to imagine a post-Trump world. Nearly 100 days later, Brown and Radford published the 24 stories they received.

Alternative Truths is about the possibilities of a mad and confusing time,” said Brown, who is from the Benton City area. “A bombastic billionaire golf-course developer and reality TV-show host has become the most powerful man in the world. Hundreds of stories can come out of that, and Alternative Truths has 24 of the best of them.”

Contributors to Alternative Truths include political blogger Jim Wright, Louise Marley, Adam Troy-Castro, Daniel M. Kimmel and 20 others, with a forward from Rick Dunham, the former president of the National Press Club.

A portion of the proceeds from the book will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington.

