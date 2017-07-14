Local

Local students earn college honors, degrees

July 14, 2017 2:44 PM

▪  Drew W. Cornwell, a 2005 Hanford High graduate, earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. He began a residency program in anesthesiology in June at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa.

His parents are Bruce and Allison Cornwell of Richland.

▪  Kresten Orcutt, of Pasco, has been named to the Dickinson State University, Dickinson, N.D., president’s list for the spring semester.

▪  Ludmila Sokolovich, of Pasco, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Newberry College in Newberry, S.C.

▪  The following students are recent graduates of Oregon State University, Corvallis.

Kennewick — Julie A. Campbell, bachelor of science, human development and family sciences; Aaron J. Gunzner, bachelor of science, fisheries and wildlife sciences; Joseph J. Jansen, bachelor of science, economics; Keelie L. Kirby, bachelor of science, agricultural sciences; Alexa L. McDaniel, bachelor of science, horticulture; LeeAnn McDonald, bachelor of science, fisheries and wildlife sciences.

Moses Lake — Aida M. Bravo, bachelor of arts, economics; Sarah E. Heyer, bachelor of science, cum laude, animal sciences; Juan C. Solis, bachelor of science, computer science.

Othello — Paula A. Smith, bachelor of science, agricultural sciences.

Outlook — Matthew J. Thomas, doctor of pharmacy.

Pasco: Andrew J. Fangman, bachelor of science, agricultural sciences.

Richland: Jason R. Anderson, master of science, science education; Scottie M. Duclos, bachelor of science, cum laude, energy systems engineering; Morgan C. Howard, bachelor of science, computer science; Aaron T. White, bachelor of science, environmental sciences.

Walla Walla: Zachary T. Meyer, bachelor of arts, history.

West Richland: Lamar F. Bowser, bachelor of science, psychology; Eric J. Marshall, master of science, computer science.

