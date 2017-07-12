A fire tore through a manufactured home on Gum Street Wednesday afternoon.
Local

July 12, 2017 5:09 PM

Manufactured home destroyed in second fire in Kennewick on Wednesday

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

A Wednesday afternoon fire destroyed a manufactured home and a garage, displacing at least one person.

The fire started at about 3:30 p.m. in the front yard of a home in the 2600 block of Gum Street in Kennewick. It spread to the front porch and inside.

“It was a manufactured home so it went up very quickly,” said Tracy Baker, a public information officer for Benton County Fire District 1.

The flames traveled to a nearby garage, destroying it as well.

Firefighters from Kennewick and Richland fire departments, as well as Benton County Fire District 1 contained the blaze to the buildings and some trees.

No injuries were reported connected to the fire.

There were reports from witnesses on the scene that a dog was trapped in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gum Street between 23rd and 27th avenues was closed while firefighters worked.

